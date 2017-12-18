Burke County store owner named honorary deputy after an armed robbery

Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.More >>
The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 17-year-old wanted for robbery. Dexter Hill is wanted for Robbery by Intimidation. The incident happened on the 1300 block of Merry St. on December 6th.
