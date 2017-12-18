Burke County store owner named honorary deputy after an armed ro - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Burke County store owner named honorary deputy after an armed robbery

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Burke County man named Honorary Deputy; Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office Burke County man named Honorary Deputy; Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Residents are now calling one man a true Burke County hero after a robbery. The Burke County Sheriff's Department says Henry Daniels Jr. showed heroism on December 12 during an armed robbery and has since been recognized as an honorary deputy.

Mr. Henry Daniels Jr. was leaving his place of business late at night when two men who were armed tried to rob him. Now the Burke County Sheriff's Office is saying the way he responded was brave.

The two men came up to the store owner of C.P. Daniels Son's and began beating him. His right eye needed thirty stitches alone. After the beating the two men were persistent asking for a gun. Daniels always kept a hand gun in his car.

"He also knew he had his shot gun in his car. So he gave them a gun and at the first opportunity he then drew his shot gun out and shot both of them.", explains Lewis Blanchard who is the Burke County Chief Deputy.

One of the men is now in jail and the other is still in the hospital. The Chief Deputy says he is proud that Daniels stood up for himself and self defense is sometimes necessary because in a situation like this it may take minutes for police to respond when only seconds count. But Chief Blanchard says if you are going to use a gun you need to be well trained. "Some people carry fire arms and they are not prepared to shoot. The last thing in the world you want to do is pull out a fire arm that you are not prepared to use because that person could take it and use it against you."

He also says there are other ways store owners can defend themselves. You can take self defense classes or call for a police to escort you when its time to close down for the day. Richmond, Columbia, and Burke county all offer self defense classes and police escorting.

Local store owner of Yvonne Flower and Gifts, Yvonne Chambers says in light of recent events she is taking extra steps to make sure her employees and other store owners are safe when closing. "I talk to the girls a lot of times that work next door and I say go make sure your back doors are locked.  We are checking out. Do you want to call me when you leave?' We got a good buddy system around here."

Now the truth is you never know if you will find yourself in a situation like Mr. Daniels so the sheriff's office says it is good to find survival tactics that you are comfortable with.

The Burke County Sheriff office also says store owners should never do anything that will draw attention to themselves. That includes leaving the business at the same time everyday or carrying money bank bags out in the open.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

