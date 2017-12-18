Toys for Tots in need of drivers for deliveries

Toys for Tots of Augusta have received an overwhelming out pour of support and donations from the community in the last few weeks following a break-in where someone stole a lot of their donations.

They are now ready to start making deliveries to schools before they close for the holidays and to agencies and churches. The organization still needs more contractor bags to store the toys for deliveries. Grace Anderson says they also need a little more help picking up more of their donations from organizations and businesses.

"We need drivers. We absolutely need drivers. The community have got together. We've succeeded our goal but we just need drivers to help us to pick up at different locations. Trucks, pickup trucks, trailers, cargo vans will help. But if they have a smaller car, we can do that too as well," says Grace Anderson.



Anderson says drivers can come by the warehouse at 1545 15th Street if they'd like to volunteer. And they will also be given a gas card to help with deliveries.

