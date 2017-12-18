Mayor Jones gives updated statement in regards to Capetillo case - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Mayor Jones gives updated statement in regards to Capetillo case

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Mayor Gary Jones of Grovetown held a press conference to release an updated statement on former City Clerk Vicky Capetillo. Mayor Jones says that the City Council has a right to file a dishonesty claim against an employee through their insurance portion of the Georgia Municipal Association for up to $500,000 plus any money that Capetillo would be required by the court to pay back.

Vicky Capetillo, from Grovetown, Georgia, pled guilty before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Hall to two federal felonies related to her embezzlement of nearly $900,000 from the City of Grovetown. Right now, Mayor Jones and city council are working to recover from this financial blow.

“That’s going to be on her up to do. I mean, I don’t personally  hold anything against her and what she chooses to do later in life to redeem herself. That’s up to her," says Mayor Jones.

Capetillo’s duties as Clerk included the preparation of the regular bank deposits of the City. She acquired the stolen money from cash deposits and replaced it with checks sent in by citizens as payment for utility bills to make the deposit ticket balance out. Mayor Jones says it will be Capetillo’s choice to try to reconcile with the city.

“We’re well on that track now. We have a financial director, that’s an accountant and that’s been able to take the bull by the horns, so to speak. So, I foresee great things for 2018," says Mayor Jones.

Capetillo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $500,000, and five years of supervision following release from prison. Moving forward, Mayor Jones says they are working to sure this doesn’t happen again. “We have people in place now that actually have to verify our deposits and so forth. I can assure them that all of the precautions are in place to prevent this kind of crime from happening again. That we’re on the right track. I don’t think we’ll have these kind of problems, certainly, anymore," says Mayor Jones.

Capetillo was released on bond pending sentencing, which will be set after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

