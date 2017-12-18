AAA expects another year of increased holiday travel - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AAA expects another year of increased holiday travel

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

If you were hoping for a little less hustle and bustle on the roads this holiday, you might be out of luck.
AAA anticipates 107 million people to travel between December 23 and New Year's Day.

And nine out of ten of them will be driving.

For those trying to simply fly over all of the traffic, about six million people might have similar plans.
And with the blackout of Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta on Sunday, many locals were left with bags packed full of frustration.

Spokespeople at Augusta Regional Airport said that all afternoon flights to Atlanta were canceled.
The effect is still being felt Monday, with the first two flights of the day also scratched.

Luckily for those deciding to drive, one of the greatest obstacles will take some breaks during the holidays, as well.

"We have interstate lane-closure restrictions, so you won't see any major impacts on the interstate or your major state routes around shopping centers around the Christmas holiday or New Year's," said Kyle Collins from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

It should be pretty smooth sailing for the next few weeks," he said.

Lane closures will be restricted from Friday, December 22-Tuesday, December 26 for Christmas.
The same applies for New Year's between Friday, December 29-Tuesday, January 2.

