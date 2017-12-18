Georgia Chamber endorses SD17 candidate, Brian Strickland

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of former State Representative Brian Strickland in the special election for State Senate District 17, which includes portions of Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties.

“It’s important that we continue to support candidates who are pro-business and will work under the Gold Dome to protect and promote a strong business climate here in Georgia,” said David Raynor, Georgia Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. “Through his role as a State Representative, we believe that Brian Strickland is a proven, effective leader. The Chamber looks forward to continue working with him if elected.”

“Georgia has been the number one state in the country for business five years running,” said former State Representative Brian Strickland. “I have been proud to support the policies from the State Capitol that have created the environment that has made this possible. I’ll continue to support legislation which allows businesses from our smallest start-ups to the large corporations choosing to make Georgia home proposer. I am proud to partner with the Georgia Chamber in this effort."

Early voting for the special election begins today, followed by Election Day on Tuesday, January 9. For more information on Brian and his campaign, visit www.votebrianstrickland.com.

