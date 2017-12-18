Georgia Chamber endorses SD17 candidate, Brian Strickland - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Georgia Chamber endorses SD17 candidate, Brian Strickland

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Credit: GA Chamber Credit: GA Chamber
ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of former State Representative Brian Strickland in the special election for State Senate District 17, which includes portions of Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties.

“It’s important that we continue to support candidates who are pro-business and will work under the Gold Dome to protect and promote a strong business climate here in Georgia,” said David Raynor, Georgia Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Affairs. “Through his role as a State Representative, we believe that Brian Strickland is a proven, effective leader. The Chamber looks forward to continue working with him if elected.”

“Georgia has been the number one state in the country for business five years running,” said former State Representative Brian Strickland. “I have been proud to support the policies from the State Capitol that have created the environment that has made this possible. I’ll continue to support legislation which allows businesses from our smallest start-ups to the large corporations choosing to make Georgia home proposer. I am proud to partner with the Georgia Chamber in this effort."

Early voting for the special election begins today, followed by Election Day on Tuesday, January 9. For more information on Brian and his campaign, visit www.votebrianstrickland.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:58 AM EST2017-12-19 15:58:22 GMT
    Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

  • TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

    TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:21 AM EST2017-12-19 15:21:57 GMT
    On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins. These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a mini...More >>
    On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins. These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a mini...More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holiday travel

    TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holiday travel

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-19 15:15:23 GMT
    Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXGTemporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG
    The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christ...More >>
    The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly