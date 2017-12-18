UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; leak fixed

The leak has been repaired and water is being restored to the system. However, the boil water advisory will be in affect until Dec. 20. It should be lifted afternoon sometime.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday December 18, 2017 - caused by a split in an 8” PVC water main. There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, customers are advised to boil their drinking and cooking water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Authority. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Water system personnel are working to restore pressure and service to the entire system.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the Authority at (803) 637-3011.

