UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; le - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; leak fixed

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Boil Water Advisory; Source: WFXG Boil Water Advisory; Source: WFXG
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The leak has been repaired and water is being restored to the system. However, the boil water advisory will be in affect until Dec. 20. It should be lifted afternoon sometime.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday December 18, 2017 - caused by a split in an 8” PVC water main. There has been no confirmed contamination of the system.  However, because of the loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists.  Therefore, as a precautionary measure, customers are advised to boil their drinking and cooking water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Authority.  Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.  Water system personnel are working to restore pressure and service to the entire system.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the Authority at (803) 637-3011.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Crushing the Holiday Blues

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:58 AM EST2017-12-19 15:58:22 GMT
    Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.Conquering holiday depression is about being realistic about your expectations; WTOC.

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

    Holiday blues largely come from three areas: a lack of money, a lack of time, and commercial hype. Christmas can trigger a lot of emotions and inflate a lot pressure.

    More >>

  • TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

    TSA procedures updated at Augusta Regional Airport

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:21 AM EST2017-12-19 15:21:57 GMT
    On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins. These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a mini...More >>
    On December 12th the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) began new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items. These new procedures are being employed at airports across the country. Passengers are now required to place all electronic items larger than a cell phone and edible items in individual bins. These changes will create a longer security checkpoint screening process. AGS asks all passengers to please take heed and arrive a mini...More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holiday travel

    TRAFFIC: Interstate lane closures restricted to help with holiday travel

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-19 15:15:23 GMT
    Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXGTemporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG
    The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christ...More >>
    The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work during the Christmas holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christ...More >>
    •   

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

    In Aiken - Give blood now, help save lives by next month

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:57 AM EST2017-12-19 15:57:24 GMT

    The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets. Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksg...

    More >>

    The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets. Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksg...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; leak fixed

    UPDATE: Edgefield County boil water advisory still in affect; leak fixed

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 9:47 AM EST2017-12-19 14:47:25 GMT
    Boil Water Advisory; Source: WFXGBoil Water Advisory; Source: WFXG

    The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...

    More >>

    The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers located on Edgefield Rd. from Murphy St. to Pinewood Plantation, Pinewood Plantation Subdivision, Kerry Ct, Heatherwood Subdivision, Sweetwater Ct off of Five Notch Rd, Shannon Dr, Sweetwater Rd from Edgefield Rd. to Murrah Rd Ext., and Kildare St. to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking. A line break has occurred on Edgefield Rd and was repaired on Monday Decemb...

    More >>

  • BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Warrenville, SC area

    BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Warrenville, SC area

    Monday, December 18 2017 9:26 AM EST2017-12-18 14:26:18 GMT
    boil water advisory; Source: WFXGboil water advisory; Source: WFXG

    A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...

    More >>

    A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area. Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly