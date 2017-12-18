Brian Wilson coming to Bell Auditorium - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Brian Wilson coming to Bell Auditorium

Source: Augusta Entertainment Complex
(WFXG) -

Former The Beach Boys star, Brian Wilson, is coming to the Bell Auditorium.

The music legend will be performing his critically-acclaimed Pet Sounds 50th Anniversary Tour at the Bell Auditorium on Wednesday, May 16.

Tickets go on sale December 21 at 10 a.m. and are available at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena or on georgialinatx.com.

Pet Sounds is one of the most recognizable albums in music, with hits such as Wouldn't It Be Nice.

