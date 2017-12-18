Suspect wanted for two robberies in custody - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect wanted for two robberies in custody

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The pictured suspect, 17-year-old Dexter Hill has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 12 at approximately 8:33 p.m. Perry St at 8th St.

Both attackers involved in that robbery was admitted to the hospital with wounds resulting from the victim fighting back. Hill was released from the hospital on Dec. 18 and is booked in the Burke County Jail charged with Armed Robbery, Armed Robbery of Business, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a person over 65, Kidnapping, and Entering an Auto.

Waynesboro Police Department, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are still investigating the case.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 17-year-old  wanted for robbery.

Dexter Hill is wanted for Robbery by Intimidation.  The incident happened on the 1300 block of Merry St. on December 6th. Hill along with an unknown suspect robbed a Domino's Pizza delivery driver.  Hill is known to hangout in the Druid Park area, and Fox Trace.  He is also wanted for questioning in an attempted armed robbery of Happy China delivery driver on December 8th. There are active warrants for  his arrest.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact Investigator April Cody or any Violent Crimes Investigator at (706) 821-1020 , or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

