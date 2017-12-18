BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Warrenville, SC area; lifted

This boil water advisory has been lifted. Residents of the below-mentioned streets no longer need to boil their water.

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Warrenville, South Carolina area.

Customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing on McCampbell St., on Augusta Rd. and Aiken Blvd., between Rhoden St. and Cemetery Rd.: If you experienced an interruption in your water service or low water pressure on Dec. 18, you will need to vigorously boil your water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Although there has been no confirmed contamination of the system, precautions should be taken because an interruption in service due to an unforeseen water main break has the potential for contamination.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem. If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

