Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Aiken

American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta, SC along with Wreaths Across America conducted their Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Aiken at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.More >>
American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta, SC along with Wreaths Across America conducted their Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Aiken at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.More >>
Augusta Regional Airport continued their Nine Days of Christmas events with a Santa Fly-In and fun workshop for families. Parents and children in awe as Santa flew in on a helicopter.More >>
Augusta Regional Airport continued their Nine Days of Christmas events with a Santa Fly-In and fun workshop for families. Parents and children in awe as Santa flew in on a helicopter.More >>
Representative Bill Taylor for Aiken County has introduced legislation to increase the fine for texting and driving or DUI-E (Driving Under the Influence of an Electronic Device).More >>
Representative Bill Taylor for Aiken County has introduced legislation to increase the fine for texting and driving or DUI-E (Driving Under the Influence of an Electronic Device).More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting. At around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 28, person pictured in this article stole items from the CVS on Wrightsboro Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting. At around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 28, person pictured in this article stole items from the CVS on Wrightsboro Road.More >>
Breaking Overnight: Crews are responding to scene of robbery at the Save Stop gas station on Atomic road in North Augusta. According to dispatch, it happened around 4:30am. This is a developing story. As soon as we learn more, we will update you online and on air. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Breaking Overnight: Crews are responding to scene of robbery at the Save Stop gas station on Atomic road in North Augusta. According to dispatch, it happened around 4:30am. This is a developing story. As soon as we learn more, we will update you online and on air. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>