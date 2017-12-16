Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Aiken

Wreaths Across America conducted their Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Aiken at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Remembrance wreaths were laid on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Veterans also placed a wreath at the base of the various military flags at the Sunset Memorial Gardens to honor the service of the different military branches.

Residents, families, clubs and several organizations came out to participate in the laying of wreaths following the ceremony.

