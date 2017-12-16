Augusta Regional Airport Santa fly-in event brings priceless joy to families

Augusta Regional Airport continued their Nine Days of Christmas events with a Santa Fly-In and fun workshop for families. Parents and children in awe as Santa flew in on a helicopter.

“I think I was more excited than the kids," says Leah Layman.

“I think it’s amazing. If I was a kid, I would go bananas!" says Jessica Wells.

But this holds more meaning to Leah and Jessica. These two ladies have something in common. Loss, but for very different reasons. Leah is mourning the loss of loved ones. “But my father always had ‘five golden rings’ no matter what. So, when we sang ‘five golden rings, he sung it like he was in an opera, you know, and we always laughed at that. I just lost my husband three weeks ago to a heart attack, so this is my first Christmas alone," says Layman.

While Jessica is celebrating the loss of an addiction. “And I’ve been clean for 16 months from alcohol and crack cocaine. Being sober at this event, with my kids, is priceless," says Wells.

This event helps them remember the meaning of Christmas and the priceless joy it brings. “You know what’s neat is that, this event helped me forget that for a minute. Really the magic is about the people that you’re with," says Layman.

After recovery and growing closer to her children, Jessica says the feeling is: “Overwhelming, grateful, blessed. And God makes the impossible for the possible," says Wells.

Jessica says she just closed on a 4-bedroom house and can’t wait to enjoy her first Christmas their next year. And Leah says she looks forward to keeping the traditions she had with her parents and husband alive.

The airport’s next holiday entertainment event will be held tomorrow with Violinist Javonne Jones as she graces the audience with some holiday tunes.

