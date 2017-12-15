Suspect wanted for shoplifting from Augusta CVS - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect wanted for shoplifting from Augusta CVS

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Wrightsboro Rd. CVS shoplifting suspect 11/28/17 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Wrightsboro Rd. CVS shoplifting suspect 11/28/17 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting.

At around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 28,  person pictured in this article stole items from the CVS on Wrightsboro Road. If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or 706-821-1080.

