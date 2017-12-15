Suspect wanted for shoplifting from Augusta CVS

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting.

At around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 28, person pictured in this article stole items from the CVS on Wrightsboro Road. If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Deputy James Price at 706-821-1056 or 706-821-1080.

