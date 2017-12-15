Aiken County Animal Shelter hosting "Home for the Holidays" adoption event

Aiken County Animal Shelter's "Home for the Holidays" adoption event is taking place this Saturday.

The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

Santa Claus will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. greeting guests.

The adoption event will also feature refreshments, carolers and other treats.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.