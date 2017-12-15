Jay Jefferies surprises doppelgänger who suffered stroke, community rallies

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>
Oxford Dictionaries is recognizing the power of the millennial generation with its 2017 word of the year: youthquake.More >>
Oxford Dictionaries is recognizing the power of the millennial generation with its 2017 word of the year: youthquake.More >>
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>