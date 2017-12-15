Aiken: Boil water advisory in effect for area around Sassafras R - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken: Boil water advisory in effect for area around Sassafras Road

boil water advisory; Source: WFXG
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The City of Aiken would like residents to be aware of a boil water advisory in effect. Water crews are continuing repairs on a water main on Sassafras Road, in the North side of Aiken.

This impacts the areas of Sassafras Road (North Side), Wadley Drive, Hillview Circle, T & S Trailer Park, Sweetgum Lane (North side). Homes on these streets may not have water for approximately 7-8 hours.

