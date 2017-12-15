Augusta Regional decks the halls with entertainment - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Regional decks the halls with entertainment

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Regional Airport wants to make the holiday travels a little more cheery.

From Friday, December 15, until Saturday, December 23, nine days of live Christmas music will be presented inside the terminal building in the gate area.

“The Airport is thrilled to provide its passengers with entertainment as they travel home for the holidays,” said Herbert Judon, Jr. Executive Director at the Augusta Regional Airport in a press release. “The holidays are a special time and we strive to provide a stress free, fun, experience when traveling through AGS.”

Santa Claus will be stopping by, after his fly-in, on December 20 through December 23 in the main foyer from 9-11am to greet guests.

