TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on near Ronald Reagan Drive

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG Temporary lane closure in Columbia County; Source: WFXG
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

There is a temporary lane closure in Columbia County that may affect your commute.

The temporary lane closure(s) and/or lane shift(s) will be in the area of Ronald Reagan Dr. and Norwood Dr. The City in cooperation with Reeves Construction will be milling and paving in the intersection of those two streets. This will start at 8:00 a.m. on Dec.15 and end by 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Officials say that whenever you approach this work zone, you should slow down, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, obey road crew flaggers, watch for pedestrians, and always expect the unexpected.

