Crews Responding to Robbery at Gas Station in North Augusta.

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Breaking Overnight: Crews are responding to scene of robbery at the Save Stop gas station on Atomic road in North Augusta.

According to dispatch, it happened around 4:30am.  This is a developing story.

As soon as we learn more, we will update you online and on air.

