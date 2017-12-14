11th Annual Share a Night at the Ronald McDonald House - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

11th Annual Share a Night at the Ronald McDonald House

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The 11th Annual Share A Night at The Ronald McDonald was nothing short of a packed house.

It's an opportunity for the community to come on out and help support the families who are staying here during the holidays . For every $20 donation they've received, they lit a light in the house to celebrate that donation.
And for some families, the donations & support from the C-S-R-A they've gotten, they'll never forget. 

"It means a lot that there's that amount of donors and that community and the public care about the families who aren't from Augusta, who aren't from Richmond County itself. There are families that are here that are 2 or 3 hours away from home and these donors and this community is what makes us have a place to stay," says Sasha Eunice.

The Augusta Prep Choir sung Christmas Songs to families and the kids got a surprise visit from several people including Cinderella & Rapunzel during tonight's festivities.

