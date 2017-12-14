Future of Pendleton King Park still unknown after Foundation fil - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Future of Pendleton King Park still unknown after Foundation files lien

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

With less than 3 weeks before the Lease expires for Pendleton King Park, many in the C-S-R-A are wondering if the Park will remain. 

The Foundation's President says the last time he heard from the investor, the plan is still to turn the park into a housing development.

The future of Pendleton King Park has been uncertain for the past several weeks, since the trustees have offered to sell it to a developer, Winchester Home-builders. One week ago the Pendleton King Park Foundation filed a lien to try and delay the sale of the park and to collect the funds that the foundation has been putting in from donations for the past 14 years for the upkeep of the park, close to $500,000. 

"We don't want the money back. We're just doing all we can to prevent the sale of the park but if it comes to that we do want to offer the money back to those who provided it," says Jim Blount, President of Pendleton King Park Foundation.

He still hopes they can save the park and believes the sale with the trustees is not a done deal. "It's still up in the air. I don't want the public to think there's an agreement or pending agreement, there's nothing to that from my understanding." 

The current lease the trustees have with the city expires December 31st and Blount says the outcry from the community to save the park has been overwhelming. Dozens showed up several weeks ago the Commission Meeting to show their support. More than 5,000 signatures signed a petition to save the park. 

"I just want the public to not be satisfied with what they're hearing until they know the park is going to stay a park," he says.

But as we get closer to the New Year, Blount says the continued support from the community is needed now more than ever. And while the future of the park may be uncertain, he says the foundation won't go down without a fight. There will be a Disc Golf Tournament & Benefit Concert this Sunday at the Park. 
All funds will be going towards the foundation's potential purchase of the park. 

