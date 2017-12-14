Future of Pendleton King Park still unknown after Foundation files lien

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager. Fifteen-year-old Savannah Hixon was last seen at her home on Dec. 11, 2017.More >>
A recent trip to the optometrist has changed one man outlook on life after he was diagnosed with having melanoma of the eye. He told Fox 54's he wants to make sure everyone understands the importance of getting your eyes checked every year without fail. Before going in to his yearly eye comprehensive exam Brian Hennessy had no problems with his vision. He was not expecting anything significant to happen. But his visit led to the discovery of a rare melanoma that forms in the eye...More >>
North Augusta Public Safety has identified the man wanted for robbing the South State Bank on Georgia Avenue as Frank Douglas, a resident of North Augusta. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.More >>
