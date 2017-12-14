Local man stress the importance of eye exams during the holiday season

A recent trip to the optometrist has changed one man outlook on life after he was diagnosed with having melanoma of the eye. He told Fox 54's he wants to make sure everyone understands the importance of getting your eyes checked every year without fail.

Before going in to his yearly eye comprehensive exam Brian Hennessy had no problems with his vision. He was not expecting anything significant to happen. But his visit led to the discovery of a rare melanoma that forms in the eye. Now Hennessy is encouraging everyone to get yearly eye exams. "Without it quite literally I probably wouldn't be a live today."



Most melanomas form on the skin but can also form on other areas and in his case the eye. The correct term is choroidal melanoma which can spread to other parts of the body if left undiscovered. Doctor Wesley Broome at Broome Family Eye Care says it is rare. Each year five out of a million in the United States are diagnosed with choroidal melanoma. "I have been in practice for forty years and I have only seen maybe ten people with optical melanomas."



Doctor Broome says eye exams are important because an optometrist will know what to look for and if something is wrong. "Most melanomas are darkly pigmented but his was lightly pigmented and looked flat except for a small area that was elevated." The doctor says choroidal melanoma spreads in 50 percent of patients. As of now there is no cure, only therapies can prolong life by two to five years.



"At the point when it was diagnosed is when my wife and I really got concerned worried. . really anxious —- small number of cases originate inside the eye and it is very life threatening." says Hennessy. His wish if for others to put eye exams on their yearly list and to appreciate the gift of sight and life this Christmas.



Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.