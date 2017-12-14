Police searching for missing Waynesboro teen - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Police searching for missing Waynesboro teen

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Savannah Hixon (source: Waynesboro Police Department) Savannah Hixon (source: Waynesboro Police Department)
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Savannah Hixon was last seen at her home on Dec. 11, 2017. She is 5 feet tall and around 95 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the Sardis area.

If you have any information on Savannah's whereabouts, please contact Lt. Teddy Jackson or Inv. Angela Collins at 706-554-8029.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Police searching for missing Waynesboro teen

    Police searching for missing Waynesboro teen

    Thursday, December 14 2017 5:38 PM EST2017-12-14 22:38:53 GMT
    Savannah Hixon (source: Waynesboro Police Department)Savannah Hixon (source: Waynesboro Police Department)

    The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager. Fifteen-year-old Savannah Hixon was last seen at her home on Dec. 11, 2017.

    More >>

    The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager. Fifteen-year-old Savannah Hixon was last seen at her home on Dec. 11, 2017.

    More >>

  • How Unisys' new security software may impact your holiday shopping

    How Unisys' new security software may impact your holiday shopping

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:30 AM EST2017-12-14 16:30:40 GMT
    Unisys in Discovery Plaze on Augusta's downtown Riverwalk (WFXG)Unisys in Discovery Plaze on Augusta's downtown Riverwalk (WFXG)

    Unisys is a large multi-national company that's been arond for a hundred years and has been at the forefront of most technological change. "When they made the first big computers they brought those computers to the market way back with the Eniac and the Univac computer that all came from Unisys." And now.... Tom Patterson .... the Chief Trust Officer of Unisys says it's making sure that it's are *securing ...what's *next. ''So we've been able to take security that used to...

    More >>

    Unisys is a large multi-national company that's been arond for a hundred years and has been at the forefront of most technological change. "When they made the first big computers they brought those computers to the market way back with the Eniac and the Univac computer that all came from Unisys." And now.... Tom Patterson .... the Chief Trust Officer of Unisys says it's making sure that it's are *securing ...what's *next. ''So we've been able to take security that used to...

    More >>

  • Increased DUI enforcement in Georgia for holidays

    Increased DUI enforcement in Georgia for holidays

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:15 AM EST2017-12-14 11:15:54 GMT
    The holiday campaign against drunk driving runs stat;e-wide from December 15 until January 2; WFXG.The holiday campaign against drunk driving runs stat;e-wide from December 15 until January 2; WFXG.

    We are about to enter another heavy travel period, and the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety is not taking any chances.

    More >>

    We are about to enter another heavy travel period, and the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety is not taking any chances.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly