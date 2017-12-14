Police searching for missing Waynesboro teen

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Savannah Hixon was last seen at her home on Dec. 11, 2017. She is 5 feet tall and around 95 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be in the Sardis area.

If you have any information on Savannah's whereabouts, please contact Lt. Teddy Jackson or Inv. Angela Collins at 706-554-8029.

