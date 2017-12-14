How Unisys' new security software may impact your holiday shopping

Unisys is a large multi-national company that's been arond for a hundred years and has been at the forefront of most technological change.

"When they made the first big computers they brought those computers to the market way back with the Eniac and the Univac computer that all came from Unisys."

That's coming from Tom Patterson, the Chief Trust Officer of Unisys. He says it's making sure that it's are securing what's next.

''So we've been able to take security that used to be sort of this old fashioned you put a firewall around this building and you were safe. No one works like that anymore so Stealth was designed specifically to work in this new atmosphere and it's really changing the game."

Tom says this has been a project 10 years in the making but this most recent version benefits the everyday consumer like you.

"If it's just a pop up shop online you don't know who you're sharing your information with you don't know how well you'll safeguard it with. But if you're using it with a company that's using Stealth it's really embraced these modern security technologies you can feel a lot safer about your own personal security and your own privacy."

"We love the fact that it's driven here from Augusta downtown on the Riverwalk supporting clients all over the world."

Unisys doesn't name companies that use Stealth for security reasons of course, but the range is huge.

"Major global banks...it's been put in and supported from here. Stealth has been put into major power companies energy companies huge organiztions. Most people traveling this holiday season will interact with Stealth and not even realize it."

So Tom says when it comes to hacking, Stealth is the protector.

If you're curious if your means of shopping is backed by Stealth...all you have to do is ask.

"We have a cornerstone security product called Unisys Stealth which is a real game changer for large or small corporations or government organizations. It's a new way to address security."

