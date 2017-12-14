How Unisys' new security software may impact your holiday shopping

Unisys is a large multi-national company that's been arond for a hundred years and has been at the forefront of most technological change. "When they made the first big computers they brought those computers to the market way back with the Eniac and the Univac computer that all came from Unisys." And now.... Tom Patterson .... the Chief Trust Officer of Unisys says it's making sure that it's are *securing ...what's *next. ''So we've been able to take security that used to...More >>
Unisys is a large multi-national company that's been arond for a hundred years and has been at the forefront of most technological change. "When they made the first big computers they brought those computers to the market way back with the Eniac and the Univac computer that all came from Unisys." And now.... Tom Patterson .... the Chief Trust Officer of Unisys says it's making sure that it's are *securing ...what's *next. ''So we've been able to take security that used to...More >>
We are about to enter another heavy travel period, and the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety is not taking any chances.More >>
We are about to enter another heavy travel period, and the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety is not taking any chances.More >>
Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...More >>
Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...More >>
A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.More >>
A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.More >>