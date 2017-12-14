8-year old Salley golfer two-time world champion, qualifies for Drive, Chip & Putt finals

Salley's Luke Parsons is just 8 years old and has two world championships under his belt, with Augusta National's Drive, Chip and Putt finals in his sights.

He has a swing as smooth as butter -- one most golfers would envy.

For 8-year old Luke Parsons it's no big deal, just another day grinding it out and getting ready for his next big tournament.

"I was about 4 1/2 and my dad told me, I used to work on a golf course up in Michigan as a kid, so then he took me out to Pebble Beach to play, and then I really liked it," said Luke Parsons.

Salley's Luke Parsons has the poise of a seasoned pro and his custom made bag reads his two biggest accomplishments in the young stars' budding career, a 2-time World Champion in his age group.

This April he will be the first CSRA golfer to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National. However, just getting there isn't enough for this competitor.

"I'm also looking forward to winning," said Parsons, with a grin.

His father, Dr. Tim Parsons, is Luke's biggest support system and will be the one caddying for him come that prestigious Sunday.

"It's an honor, but like Luke and I said, we have three words 'bold, confidence and humble'. We're going there and we wanna win, Luke's coaches and our family have taught Luke that this is a big stage. But it's one big stage of many he's going to be on," said Dr. Parsons.

Dr. Parsons says he doesn't really have to push Luke to stay focused, he does it on his own. It's a sentiment echoed by one of his golf coaches, Rivers Johnson.

"I don't know if you remember when Tiger Woods came along, he kinda reminds me of him. A lot," said Johnson. "He's got the drive, the work ethic, you're going to hear about this kid later on."

For now, there's much more cross country travel and 6 hour days of practice ahead for this young phenom before taking that drive down Magnolia Lane.

"It's gonna feel great and I'm gonna feel just like a pro," said Parsons.

Drive, Chip, Putt 2018 will be held on April 1st 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.