Up Fur Adoption Now: Pepper

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Meet Pepper!

She’s a very friendly dog living at Augusta Animal Services.

Pepper wants her forever home. She was adopted and later returned on October 3rd. Her owner had to move and wasn’t allowed to have a pet.

Pepper is already spayed and house trained. She comes microchipped, up to date on her shots, and has been tested for heartworms.

Right now Augusta Animal Service is having their “Home for the Holidays” adoption special. Dogs are $50 and cats are $25. They are located at 4164 Mack Ln, Augusta, 30906.  They can be contacted at 706-790-6836.

