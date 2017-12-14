Hundreds of Consumers in Georgia Reap Benefits of The Life Insurance Policy Locator

Hundreds of Georgia consumers have reaped the benefits of Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the National Association of Insurance Commissioner's (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locator during the locator's first year.

The free consumer tool has matched 589 Georgia beneficiaries with lost or misplaced life insurance policies or annuities returning $ 6, 617,801.60 to those consumers.

" So far this year, hundreds of Georgians have been matched with lost or misplaced life insurance polices and annuities totaling $6.6 million", said Commissioner Hudgens. " The response from this application has been tremendous. I encourage everyone to log in to see if they have unclaimed money left to them from a deceased family member or loved one."

Approximately 3,362 consumers have conducted searchers for Georgia polices since the policy locator was launched in December 2016. The Life Insurance Policy Locate Service was created to help consumers locate benefits from life insurance polices and annuity contracts.

