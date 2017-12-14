Hundreds of Consumers in Georgia Reap Benefits of The Life Insur - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Hundreds of Consumers in Georgia Reap Benefits of The Life Insurance Policy Locator

(WFXG) -

Hundreds of Georgia consumers have reaped the benefits of Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the National Association of Insurance Commissioner's (NAIC) Life Insurance Policy Locator during the locator's first year.

The free consumer tool has matched 589 Georgia beneficiaries with lost or misplaced life insurance policies or annuities returning $ 6, 617,801.60 to those consumers.

" So far this year, hundreds of Georgians have been matched with lost or misplaced life insurance polices and annuities totaling $6.6 million", said Commissioner Hudgens. " The response from this application has been tremendous. I encourage everyone to log in to see if they have unclaimed money left to them from a deceased family member or loved one."

Approximately 3,362 consumers have conducted searchers for Georgia polices since the policy locator was launched in December 2016. The Life Insurance Policy Locate Service was created to help consumers locate benefits from life insurance polices and annuity contracts.  

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:29 AM EST2017-12-14 15:29:34 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

  • Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Disney buying large part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

    Thursday, December 14 2017 7:24 AM EST2017-12-14 12:24:47 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:29 AM EST2017-12-14 15:29:23 GMT

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology...

    More >>

    Disney is buying a big chunk of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox in $52.4 billion deal, gaining U.S. cable channels and a major film studio and growing overseas as it tries to meet competition from technology companies.

    More >>

  • Ample tax cuts for business, wealthy in new GOP tax accord

    Ample tax cuts for business, wealthy in new GOP tax accord

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:54 AM EST2017-12-14 08:54:53 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:27 AM EST2017-12-14 15:27:53 GMT

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    More >>

    Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly