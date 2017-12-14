Search Continues for Suspect(S) involved in McCormick Shooting a - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Search Continues for Suspect(S) involved in McCormick Shooting at Sapps Bar and Grill

MCCORMICK, SC (WFXG) -

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division along with local authorities in McCormick are continuing their efforts to find who shot and killed two men outside of a bar last month.

Steven Banks, 34 of McCormick and Joel turner, Jr., 44 of Greenwood were at Sapps Bar and Grill during the early morning hours of November 24th. Around 100 to 200 people were in the club when a fight broke out and spilled out to the parking lot. While outside, someone shot and killed Banks and Turner. Since the incident ,SLED agents have interviewed multiple people that were at the club.  Information is still needed that could to identifying the shooter, or shooters.  If you have any information about this incident, contact SLED Special Agent Clint Busbee at (803) 896-7250. You can also contact Investigator Deidra Collier with the McCormick County Sheriff's Office at (864) 465-3200. 

If you would like to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274- 6372.

