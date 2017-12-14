Increased DUI enforcement in Georgia for holidays - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Increased DUI enforcement in Georgia for holidays

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

We are about to enter another heavy travel period, and the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety is not taking any chances.

From December 15 to January 2, state troopers are bulking their presence on Georgia's roads.
There will be a zero tolerance policy for anyone discovered on drugs while driving.

For buzzed or drunk driving, there will not be any warnings given. It is an immediate arrest.
Drunk and distracted driving exhibit many of the same traits, such as sudden accelerating and stopping, along with failing to maintain your lane.

This year's Thanksgiving travel period had a 30 percent reduction in fatalities, going from 20 to 14.

The office of highway safety is hoping for similar success during this campaign which encourages high-visibility enforcement, meaning troopers will be there to see.

"We're not hiding--nobody's hiding behind a billboard sign trying to do a 'gotcha,'" said Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "We're telling you up front officers will be out there and they will place you under arrest."

There are nearly 800 state troopers, and in pushes like this, even the command staff of the state patrol helps watch the roads.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is also lending a hand in this campaign, lasting until January 2.

Blackwood says the campaign may restart, albeit briefly, a week later on January 8 for the NCAA Men's Football National Championship game in Atlanta.

