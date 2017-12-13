Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again.

"We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan.

Old, Abandoned & for many years uninhabitable. But Judge Doug Flanagan & Chief Judge Carl Brown have both voiced their reasons on Tuesday why this building should be used as a center for Juveniles.

"If it can be fixed for the right amount of money and it's cost efficient I think the county commissioners are smart to consider it," says Judge Flanagan.

Commissioners voted & passed on architects inspecting the old building to see if it can be used. Total costs, $23,000. Despite it passing and heading in front of Commissioners next week, Commissioner Sammie Sias still has questions.

"There are serious concerns of the health & welfare of that building itself," says Commissioner Sias.

"We have some respected developers, stakeholders in the community who have concluded that it is feasible," says Chief Judge Brown.

Judge Flanagan says he envisions this old building addressing different issues for juveniles such as teen pregnancy, drug usage, and gun violence to name a few. But whether those classes will be on Walton Way only time will tell.

"We're taking the right steps to see if we can utilize that existing structure, but if that's not a viable idea we'll move forward with new plans in reference to juvenile court itself," says Commissioner Sias.

Judge Flanagan says in comparison to surrounding counties Richmond County is lacking in space. His current building is 1200 square foot, Chatham County's facility is 26,000. He's hoping to bridge the gap if the old jail passes inspection.

