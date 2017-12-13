Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old La - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again. 

"We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan.

Old, Abandoned & for many years uninhabitable. But Judge Doug Flanagan & Chief Judge Carl Brown have both voiced their reasons on Tuesday why this building should be used as a center for Juveniles.

"If it can be fixed for the right amount of money and it's cost efficient I think the county commissioners are smart to consider it," says Judge Flanagan. 

Commissioners voted & passed on architects inspecting the old building to see if it can be used. Total costs, $23,000. Despite it passing and heading in front of Commissioners next week, Commissioner Sammie Sias still has questions.

"There are serious concerns of the health & welfare of that building itself," says Commissioner Sias.

"We have some respected developers, stakeholders in the community who have concluded that it is feasible," says Chief Judge Brown.

Judge Flanagan says he envisions this old building addressing different issues for juveniles such as teen pregnancy, drug usage, and gun violence to name a few. But whether those classes will be on Walton Way only time will tell.

"We're taking the right steps to see if we can utilize that existing structure, but if that's not a viable idea we'll move forward with new plans in reference to juvenile court itself," says Commissioner Sias.

Judge Flanagan says in comparison to surrounding counties Richmond County is lacking in space. His current building is 1200 square foot, Chatham County's facility is 26,000. He's hoping to bridge the gap if the old jail passes inspection. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

    Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-14 03:21:39 GMT
    The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again.  "We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan. Old, Abandon...More >>
    The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again.  "We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan. Old, Abandon...More >>

  • Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft

    Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-12-14 02:35:26 GMT
    Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft (WFXG)Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft (WFXG)

    Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips  that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...

    More >>

    Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips  that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...

    More >>

  • Missouri man arrested for threats against Augusta mosque

    Missouri man arrested for threats against Augusta mosque

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:31 PM EST2017-12-13 23:31:39 GMT
    Islamic Society of Augusta mosque (WFXG)Islamic Society of Augusta mosque (WFXG)

    A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.

    More >>

    A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly