Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...More >>
Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...More >>
A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.More >>
A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.More >>
Pendleton King Park Foundation Board filed a lien on Thursday, Dec. 7 in an effort to save the Park from Development. The lien of close to half a million dollars represents the cost invested into the upkeep and preservation of the park.More >>
Pendleton King Park Foundation Board filed a lien on Thursday, Dec. 7 in an effort to save the Park from Development. The lien of close to half a million dollars represents the cost invested into the upkeep and preservation of the park.More >>
Police have made arrests in a burglary in Aiken, SC. On Dec. 12 at 10:49 p.m. officers responded to...More >>
Police have made arrests in a burglary in Aiken, SC. On Dec. 12 at 10:49 p.m. officers responded to...More >>