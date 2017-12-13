Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch deliver - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft (WFXG) Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online.

What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips  that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves.

During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columbia County expects this time of year. You can not just rely on delivery companies to keep your packages safe on your porch, once they leave it is basically up for grabs.

"Suspect is usually right behind a FedEx truck or a mail truck and is watching the mail person actually deliver the package to the front porch. ", says Sgt. Josh Bogdanow with Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's office has tips to put you at ease:


1. Take advantage of customizing your home deliveries to best fit your schedule. Consider where will you more likely be during time of delivery.


2. For many packages a signature is not needed but if you are receiving something high value it is best to require a signature.


3. Add a surveillance system so you can capture who is walking up to the door.

Columbia County resident Crystal Shelton does most of her holiday shopping online. Just two weeks ago she never received her packages. After watching her surveillance video she saw that it had been stolen. "Just really watch for your package and try to track it on the phone and have somebody there because that is what happened to us. We were gone but thank God we watched the video of it later."

Sgt. Bogdanow says to always call the police when a package is stolen. "In cases such as these, usually the suspect has done this multiple times. So usually whenever we do find a suspect and through the process of an interview. It comes out they also have been involved in other thefts so we can link them through a confession. "

He also says it is so easy for us to be blindsided during this time of year because the holidays bring around great spirit and happiness but be aware that there are thieves out there waiting to make a move.

And if you still are uneasy about packages being left on your porch, you can always pick up the packages up from the deliverer's location.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

    Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:21 PM EST2017-12-14 03:21:39 GMT
    The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again.  "We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan. Old, Abandon...More >>
    The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again.  "We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan. Old, Abandon...More >>

  • Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft

    Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 9:35 PM EST2017-12-14 02:35:26 GMT
    Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft (WFXG)Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft (WFXG)

    Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips  that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...

    More >>

    Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips  that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware. This is a crime Columb...

    More >>

  • Missouri man arrested for threats against Augusta mosque

    Missouri man arrested for threats against Augusta mosque

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:31 PM EST2017-12-13 23:31:39 GMT
    Islamic Society of Augusta mosque (WFXG)Islamic Society of Augusta mosque (WFXG)

    A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.

    More >>

    A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly