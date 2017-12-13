Pendleton King Park Foundations files a lien in effort to save t - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Pendleton King Park Foundations files a lien in effort to save the Park

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Pendleton King Park Foundation Board filed a lien on Thursday, Dec. 7 in an effort to save the Park from Development. The lien of close to half a million dollars represents the cost invested into the upkeep and preservation of the park.

The Board's President, Jim Blount has said this is one of the many avenues the Foundation is willing to pursue.

Pendleton King Disc Golf Organization is holding a Disc Golf Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 to raise funds for the Foundation. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. Interested parties can register online. Afterwards, Eryn Eubanks and the Family Fold will provide a benefit concert from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The Foundation is asking for donations through www.pendletonkingpark.com.

  Juvenile Judge's ask Commissioners to consider re-opening old Law Enforcement Center

    The Old Law Enforcement Building on Walton Way has been unoccupied for more than 4 years. The Jail was closed for numerous health reasons that included sewage spills, black mold and water leaks. But several Juvenile Judges are asking Richmond County Commissioners to look at opening it again.  "We're not looking for lockup. We're looking for some courtrooms, classrooms, some facilities to have training and stuff for children," says Judge Doug Flangan.
  Be aware of porch thieves: Protection tips against porch delivery theft

    Christmas is right around the corner and that means there are a lot of gifts being ordered online. What steps are you taking to make sure no one steals your purchases once they have been delivered? Columbia County Sheriff's Office shared some tips  that will help you keep your valuables away from thieves. During this time of year, there is an increase in front door package theft. Whether you live in a house or apartment complex you need to be aware.

  Missouri man arrested for threats against Augusta mosque

    A Missouri man has been arrested for making threats against an Augusta mosque. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri was indicted last week. He was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 13.

