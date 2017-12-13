Pendleton King Park Foundations files a lien in effort to save the Park

Pendleton King Park Foundation Board filed a lien on Thursday, Dec. 7 in an effort to save the Park from Development. The lien of close to half a million dollars represents the cost invested into the upkeep and preservation of the park.

The Board's President, Jim Blount has said this is one of the many avenues the Foundation is willing to pursue.

Pendleton King Disc Golf Organization is holding a Disc Golf Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 to raise funds for the Foundation. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. Interested parties can register online. Afterwards, Eryn Eubanks and the Family Fold will provide a benefit concert from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The Foundation is asking for donations through www.pendletonkingpark.com.

