4 teens arrested in Aiken home burglary

Police have made arrests in a burglary in Aiken, SC.

On Dec. 12 at 10:49 p.m. officers responded to Morton Ave. in reference to a burglary. A friend of the victim proclaimed to see three black males leaving the scene in various directions. The witness also gave a description to the police. A neighbor was also able to provide investigators with surveillance video.

Police saw a subject matching the description and was able to detain him. That suspect confirmed to police that he was in fact involved in the burglary, that three others were with him, and provided authorities with descriptions. A total of four suspects were arrested. They are identified as 17-year-old Tremeyl Perry, 18-year-old Larry Jamar Wigfall, 19-year-old Cameron Arthur Green, and a 16-year-old juvenile. All are facing a charge of burglary in the 2nd degree.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.