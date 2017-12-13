Columbia County authorities search for counterfeit check cashing suspect

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and they need your help.

Police say an unknown black male deposited two checks into an account belonging to a person who had lost their ATM card and then withdrew that money out minutes later. The victim of the stolen ATM card reported that she wrote the pin number on the sleeve of the card and did not realize she lost it until she discovered these two transactions that she did not make.

It is believed that this suspect got into a gold 1990’s model Mercedes Benz with a sunroof. If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact Inv. Randy Chambers at 706-541-3901.

