Columbia County authorities search for counterfeit check cashing suspect

Police have made arrests in a burglary in Aiken, SC. On Dec. 12 at 10:49 p.m. officers responded to...More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect and they need your help. Police say...More >>
There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.More >>
Burke County authorities are searching for a burglary suspect. The Sheriff's Office says 21 year-old Marquise Tyrell Staten is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro on November 22.More >>
Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street.More >>
