New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

The approval of a geo-bond has made these new parks a possibility, with four of them scheduled to open by the end of next year, including an expansion to Patriot's Park.

Patriot's Park will get four new soccer fields, a new playground and restrooms, and additional parking that will connect it to William Few Parkway, allowing you to circle the entire area.

You also have Lakeside Park, which will have soccer fields and a playground, a new park right beside the exhibition center mimicking the design on Evans Towne Center, and the Plaza, which will accompany the new retail space.

And believe it or not, the county is not done there. Once those are finished next year, the county plans on opening two more in the Riverwood and Martinez areas. The county's still working on acquiring the land, and will enter the design phase early next year.

With more than 45,000 people expected to move into the county over the next 20 years...these projects seem to be coming at the right time.

"These people are coming from big cities that didn't have playgrounds," said Matt Schlachter, Deputy Administrator for Columbia County. "They get here and they want to be part of that outdoor space. They want to be part of the community. It's really a big draw to have these parks in the county."

Each park will cost around $4 million and are about five-to-seven acres apiece.

For comparison's sake, Evans Towne Center, opened in 2011, has about seven acres of grass, not including the playgrounds.

And while there are no official renderings just yet, the planning department and Community Leisure Services hope to have concepts by Christmas.

