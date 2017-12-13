2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night.

The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street.  The 68 year-old male victim advised that he was closing up, when he was approached by two males who brandished a weapon and demanded his money.  One of the suspects hit the victim in the head and face.

The two men reportedly took an undetermined amount of money and fled.  Officers say the victim was able to get his shotgun and fired hitting both suspects.  The victim and the two suspects were taken to hospitals.

The Waynesboro Police Department along with the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:07 AM EST2017-12-13 11:07:34 GMT
    The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

  • Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:59 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

  • 2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-13 05:20:20 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly