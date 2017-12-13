2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night.

The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. The 68 year-old male victim advised that he was closing up, when he was approached by two males who brandished a weapon and demanded his money. One of the suspects hit the victim in the head and face.

The two men reportedly took an undetermined amount of money and fled. Officers say the victim was able to get his shotgun and fired hitting both suspects. The victim and the two suspects were taken to hospitals.

The Waynesboro Police Department along with the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are continuing their investigation.

