JBA at Regency Mall deal will go in front of Commissioners again

In Richmond county, a hot topic for Augusta - Richmond County Commissioners yet again, Regency Mall & the James Brown Arena.

Last week, the vote passed, but then changed after one commissioner said he voted for the wrong deal .

In what some are calling a last attempt to see the JBA at Regency Mall, Commissioner Marion Williams put the issue on Tuesday's agenda to approve Regency Mall as the future site of the JBA, but continue to negotiate a different deal.

"First thing is first, I think the sight location is what we talked about last week and everybody was excited about it & it ended up changing," says Williams.

FOX 54 told you last week that the deal almost went through as Mayor Davis voted yes for the tie. But Commissioner Ben Hassan later said that he was confused during voting & voted for the wrong item.

A move that in the end, Essentially killed the deal, but it wasn't enough for Commissioner Williams to leave it off the table.

"Motion to some effect up or down or right or left," says Commissioner Williams.

The first motion on Tuesday from the Administrative Services Committee, to continue to work out a deal with the mall owners failed. The 2nd motion which was to dismiss the entire deal involving the relocation of the area, failed as well. Those two actions now send the issue right back to the commission next week.

Once again leaving the future of Regency Mall & the James Brown area still with a large question mark.

