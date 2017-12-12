JBA at Regency Mall deal will go in front of Commissioners again - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

JBA at Regency Mall deal will go in front of Commissioners again

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

In Richmond county, a hot topic for Augusta - Richmond County Commissioners yet again, Regency Mall & the James Brown Arena.

Last week, the vote passed, but then changed after one commissioner said he voted for the wrong deal . 

In what some are calling a last attempt to see the JBA at Regency Mall, Commissioner Marion Williams put the issue on Tuesday's agenda to approve Regency Mall as the future site of the JBA, but continue to negotiate a different deal. 

"First thing is first, I think the sight location is what we talked about last week and everybody was excited about it & it ended up changing," says Williams.

FOX 54 told you last week that the deal almost went through as Mayor Davis voted yes for the tie. But Commissioner Ben Hassan later said that he was confused during voting & voted for the wrong item.

A move that in the end, Essentially killed the deal, but it wasn't enough for Commissioner Williams to leave it off the table. 

"Motion to some effect up or down or right or left," says Commissioner Williams.

The first motion on Tuesday from the Administrative Services Committee, to continue to work out a deal with the mall owners failed. The 2nd motion which was to dismiss the entire deal involving the relocation of the area, failed as well. Those two actions now send the issue right back to the commission next week. 
Once again leaving the future of Regency Mall & the James Brown area still with a large question mark. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:07 AM EST2017-12-13 11:07:34 GMT
    The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

  • Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:59 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

  • 2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-13 05:20:20 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly