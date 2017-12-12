Sturgis family announces reward for missing Millbrook twins - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Sturgis family announces reward for missing Millbrook twins

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The family of missing twins Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook has announced a reward for up to $8,000 for information leading to their whereabouts. The question of exactly how the Millbrook sisters went missing remains a mystery. But the family feels offering a reward will help get them steps closer to finding them.

“Money talks. And money bring people all out the woodwork," says Shanta Sturgis, sister of the twins.

Now the Sturgis family as well as friends will be responsible for putting up the reward flyers around town and in the places where the twins were last seen. If you’re not familiar with the trail leading up to their disappearance, the sisters were said to have left their home at Cooney Circle, then through the neighborhood to visit relatives, and lastly at a pump-n-shop gas station where they were last seen.

The family says without the help of the podcast and those in the community who’ve donated, they wouldn’t have raised $8,000 or even gotten the word out about the twins’ disappearance. “If it hadn’t been for them, we wouldn’t have gotten as far we did. And we’re happy to know that it is people out there that has a heart and that do care," says Shanta Sturgis.

“I ain’t seen them in a long time. I go to bed at night thinking about them. Ain’t a day go by that I don’t think about them," says Mary Sturgis, mother of the twins.

If you have any concrete tips and information in connection to the Millbrook twins’ disappearance you can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:07 AM EST2017-12-13 11:07:34 GMT
    The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

  • Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:59 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

  • 2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-13 05:20:20 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly