Sturgis family announces reward for missing Millbrook twins

The family of missing twins Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook has announced a reward for up to $8,000 for information leading to their whereabouts. The question of exactly how the Millbrook sisters went missing remains a mystery. But the family feels offering a reward will help get them steps closer to finding them.



“Money talks. And money bring people all out the woodwork," says Shanta Sturgis, sister of the twins.

Now the Sturgis family as well as friends will be responsible for putting up the reward flyers around town and in the places where the twins were last seen. If you’re not familiar with the trail leading up to their disappearance, the sisters were said to have left their home at Cooney Circle, then through the neighborhood to visit relatives, and lastly at a pump-n-shop gas station where they were last seen.

The family says without the help of the podcast and those in the community who’ve donated, they wouldn’t have raised $8,000 or even gotten the word out about the twins’ disappearance. “If it hadn’t been for them, we wouldn’t have gotten as far we did. And we’re happy to know that it is people out there that has a heart and that do care," says Shanta Sturgis.

“I ain’t seen them in a long time. I go to bed at night thinking about them. Ain’t a day go by that I don’t think about them," says Mary Sturgis, mother of the twins.

If you have any concrete tips and information in connection to the Millbrook twins’ disappearance you can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip on their website.

