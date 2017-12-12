Aggressive driving could cost you at the pump - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aggressive driving could cost you at the pump

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Gas prices are constantly changing and we have no control over that, but we can control how we drive. Just getting the cheapest gas, these days is not enough. Experts at GasBuddy say in order to truly save money on fuel you have to be mindful of how you drive. Stay away from aggressive driving like speeding, rapid acceleration, and hard breaking. General Manager Scott Prescott at Carolina Auto Repair says make sure you do not idle your cars for long periods of time. It is the quickest way to waste gas. "You see people waiting in drive thru lines for half and hour to get a hamburger. Surely anytime that engine is running its burning gasoline. Very simple."

According to GasBuddy, Georgia is number one in the nation for most aggressive drivers. To get a detailed look at what your driving style does to your tank the company created a new trips feature on their app that helps drivers save money by pinpointing exactly when and where motorists have problems.

"It looks at how you are breaking in your car. . .if it is hard breaking. . .if you are accelerating very quickly. It looks at your overall speed to determine if you could do better or you're doing fantastic. And it offers you some tips on how to extend your tank.", says Patrick DeHaan, who is the head GasBuddy Petroleum Analysts. He also says breaking aggressive driving habits could potentially save up to $477 per year on gas. Along with establishing good driving habits, make sure to get a routine maintenance check on your vehicle.


"At least every three to four months. And it depends on how much you drive it. I mean if you are only doing five or ten thousand miles a year every six months.", suggests Prescott.

Maintenance on your vehicle plays a big role on how your motor will run and could determine how many trips you take to the pump.
 

