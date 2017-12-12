How you drive could save you about $500 a year

Gas prices fluctuate and it's something we can’t control. But how we drive, could potentially saving us up to $477/year on gas.



GasBuddy says they now has a new "Trips" feature that helps drivers save even more money on fuel by pinpointing exactly where and when motorists have been guilty of fuel-inefficient driving – speeding, hard braking or quick acceleration – just in time for the busy holiday driving season.



A recent GasBuddy study found that 78 percent of trips involved fuel-guzzling driving habits, the #1 being hard braking.

“Our goal is to help people make smart decisions when they’re on the road, from providing real-time gas prices to which stations have the cleanest restrooms,” said Levi Hamilton, head of product, consumer experience, at GasBuddy. “The new Trips feature provides motorists with transparency on how they’re driving and, in turn, impacting their wallets. In our initial testing, we found that Trips is already improving our users driving habits and helping them save more money.”

During beta testing, GasBuddy analyzed more than 140,000 individual trips and found that a majority of trips (78 percent) fell into the “not bad” and “not great” buckets, meaning there are instances of fuel-guzzling habits with hard braking being the #1 culprit.

"The manner in which a car is driven will impact its fuel economy tremendously and, unfortunately, most drivers don’t even realize the way they are driving is causing them to make more visits to the pump,” said Patrick DeHaan, head petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “Gas prices fluctuate constantly — that is something we can’t control. But what you can control is making appropriate changes that can save you between 13 cents and 89 cents a gallon.”

