Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day.

Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not had a Christmas. This year, the community came together to donate thousands of gifts, including more than 225 new bicycles.

"Jesus taught us 'It is more blessed to give than to receive' this is the spirit of Christmas and what Angel Tree is all about - giving to children who would not otherwise have received," said Captain Philip Canning, Augusta Area Commander. "We thank the community, donors, and volunteers, for making this Christmas memorable for hundreds of children and families in the CSRA."

In 2016, The Salvation Army provided almost one million children with Christmas joy. In order to qualify, applicants had to meet income guidelines and not be receiving aid from other Christmas programs. Angel Tree Registration was in October.

