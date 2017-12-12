U.S. Postal Service offers tips on protecting your mail - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

U.S. Postal Service offers tips on protecting your mail

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
U.S. Postal Service gives tips on protecting your mail; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office U.S. Postal Service gives tips on protecting your mail; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
CSRA (WFXG) -

The U.S. Postal Service says that Postal Inspectors across the country work hard to protect your mail, but with deliveries to more than 100 million addresses, the Postal Inspection Service can’t do the job alone.

They are giving you tips on how to protect your mail from thieves.

  • Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier.
  • Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
  • If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.
  • If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.
  • Don’t send cash in the mail.
  • Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.
  • Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes (as well as homes).
  • Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.

If you see a mail thief at work, call the police immediately, then call Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    New parks coming to Columbia County in 2018

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:07 AM EST2017-12-13 11:07:34 GMT
    The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.The Patriot's Park expansion will add four new soccer fields and an additional entry/exit point at William Few Parkway; WFXG.

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

    There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.

    More >>

  • Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:59 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

  • 2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    2 facing charges after Waynesboro armed robbery

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-13 05:20:20 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>

    Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly