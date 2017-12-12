U.S. Postal Service offers tips on protecting your mail

U.S. Postal Service gives tips on protecting your mail; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

The U.S. Postal Service says that Postal Inspectors across the country work hard to protect your mail, but with deliveries to more than 100 million addresses, the Postal Inspection Service can’t do the job alone.

They are giving you tips on how to protect your mail from thieves.

Use the letter slots inside your Post Office for your mail, or hand it to a letter carrier.

Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.

If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.

If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.

Don’t send cash in the mail.

Tell your Post Office when you’ll be out of town, so they can hold your mail until you return.

Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes (as well as homes).

Consult with your local Postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.

If you see a mail thief at work, call the police immediately, then call Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455.

