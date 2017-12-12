Daughtry coming to The Bell Auditorium March 13th

Chris Daughtry announces that his much anticipated 2018 tour will include a stop at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 a.m. and are available at GeorgialinaTix.com, 877-428-4849, and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

As the frontman for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Since rising to prominence on the fifth season of American Idol, he has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales over 8 million copies in the U.S.

Daughtry’s self-titled debut was the best-selling album of 2007, which contained four Top Twenty hit singles including the Grammy-nominated smash “It’s Not Over.” Leave This Town also reached Number One in 2009, while 2011’s Break the Spell was certified gold. His group’s most recent record, 2013’s Baptized, featured the platinum-selling “Waiting for Superman,” which the singer points to as a turning point in his songwriting.

