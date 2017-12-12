Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers

There are more than four new parks coming to Columbia County and, quite frankly, it is due to a heavy demand for field space.More >>
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...More >>
Two men are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Waynesboro on Tuesday night. The Waynesboro Police Department says at about 8:33 p.m., units responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street.More >>
The family of missing twins Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook has announced a reward for up to $8,000 for information leading to their whereabouts. The question of exactly how the Millbrook sisters went missing remains a mystery.More >>
