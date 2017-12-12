Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) holiday travelers will enjoy sights and sounds of the season as they make their way through the terminal. Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling December 15th through December 23rd in the gate area of the Airport.

Nine days of Christmas entertainment have been scheduled by the Augusta Regional Airport to entertain passengers. Each day a performance will be held in the Airport terminal building in the gate area. Beginning Friday, December 15th and continuing through Saturday, December 23rd local talent will perform.

Santa will also make an appearance to visit with children on December 20th through December 23rd  in the main foyer of the terminal building from 9:00-11:00.

“The Airport is thrilled to provide its passengers with entertainment as they travel home for the holidays” said Herbert Judon, Jr. Executive Director at the Augusta Regional Airport. “The holidays are a special time and we strive to provide a stress free, fun, experience when traveling through AGS.”

