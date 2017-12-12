Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots total more than $420M - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots total more than $420M

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Georgia Lottery Georgia Lottery
GEORGIA (WFXG) -

Who wouldn't want millions of dollars for Christmas?!

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $191 million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $229 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 16 times. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 13 times.

If you are lucky enough to win big, Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $191 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $120 million. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $229 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $144 million.

Both games are only $2 to play. As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • How you drive could save you about $500 a year

    How you drive could save you about $500 a year

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:55 AM EST2017-12-12 16:55:15 GMT
    Georgia is number 1 in U.S. for aggressive driving; Credit: Gas BuddyGeorgia is number 1 in U.S. for aggressive driving; Credit: Gas Buddy
    Gas prices fluctuate and it's something we can’t control. But how we drive, could potentially saving us up to $477/year on gas.   GasBuddy says they now has a new "Trips" feature that helps drivers save even more money on fuel by pinpointing exactly where and when motorists have been guilty of fuel-inefficient driving – speeding, hard braking or quick acceleration –  just in time for the busy holiday driving season.   A recent GasBuddy s...More >>
    Gas prices fluctuate and it's something we can’t control. But how we drive, could potentially saving us up to $477/year on gas.   GasBuddy says they now has a new "Trips" feature that helps drivers save even more money on fuel by pinpointing exactly where and when motorists have been guilty of fuel-inefficient driving – speeding, hard braking or quick acceleration –  just in time for the busy holiday driving season.   A recent GasBuddy s...More >>

  • Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:59 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

  • Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers

    Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:30 GMT

    Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) holiday travelers will enjoy sights and sounds of the season as they make their way through the terminal. Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling December 15th through December 23rd in the gate area of the Airport. Nine days of Christmas entertainment have been scheduled by the Augusta Regional Airport to entertain passengers. Each day a performance will be held in the Airport terminal building in the gate area. Beginning Friday, Decembe...

    More >>

    Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) holiday travelers will enjoy sights and sounds of the season as they make their way through the terminal. Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling December 15th through December 23rd in the gate area of the Airport. Nine days of Christmas entertainment have been scheduled by the Augusta Regional Airport to entertain passengers. Each day a performance will be held in the Airport terminal building in the gate area. Beginning Friday, Decembe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly