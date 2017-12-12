Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots total more than $420M

Who wouldn't want millions of dollars for Christmas?!

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $191 million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $229 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since Oct. 17 and has rolled 16 times. The Powerball jackpot has grown since Oct. 28 and has rolled 13 times.

If you are lucky enough to win big, Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $191 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $120 million. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $229 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $144 million.

Both games are only $2 to play. As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

