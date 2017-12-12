Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Rocky Branch Lane

Columbia County traffic engineers want to inform the driving public of a temporary road closure.

This is on Rocky Branch Lane at Washington Road.

The road closure will prevent any thru traffic at the intersection. Drivers needing to access the neighborhoods off Rocking Branch Lane will need to utilize the detour at Woodbridge Dr. and Washington Rd. intersection.

The closure will last through Wednesday December 13th at 5:00pm.

Woodbridge Drive, Plantation Hills Drive and Woodbridge Way will be used as a detour for local traffic.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.