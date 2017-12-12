Public Service Commission to vote on future of construction at Plant Vogtle

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...More >>
Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) holiday travelers will enjoy sights and sounds of the season as they make their way through the terminal. Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling December 15th through December 23rd in the gate area of the Airport. Nine days of Christmas entertainment have been scheduled by the Augusta Regional Airport to entertain passengers. Each day a performance will be held in the Airport terminal building in the gate area. Beginning Friday, Decembe...More >>
Chris Daughtry announces that his much anticipated 2018 tour will include a stop at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 a.m. and are available at GeorgialinaTix.com, 877-428-4849, and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena. As the frontman for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Since rising to prominence o...More >>
The U.S. Postal Service says that Postal Inspectors across the country work hard to protect your mail, but with deliveries to more than 100 million addresses, the Postal Inspection Service can’t do the job alone. They are giving you tips on how to protect your mail from thieves.More >>
