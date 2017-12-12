Public Service Commission to vote on future of construction at P - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Public Service Commission to vote on future of construction at Plant Vogtle

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
The Georgia Public Service Commission will vote on the future of Units 3 and 4 in Atlanta on December 21, 2017; WFXG. The Georgia Public Service Commission will vote on the future of Units 3 and 4 in Atlanta on December 21, 2017; WFXG.

The Georgia Public Service Commission started a series of hearings this week to decide the fate of Units 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle.

This comes just a week after Georgia Power reached a deal with Toshiba, parent company of the bankrupt contractor Westinghouse, to receive the remaining $3.2 billion it owes on the project.

Georgia Power has been conducting a stressful juggling act to keep work moving at the site, and now the ball is in the public service commission's court.
The commission's hearings in Atlanta include opinions from experts in nuclear energy, construction, and economics, all of which are weighing the risks of the project.

Currently, the construction is creating a five-percent rate impact on Georgia Power customers' bills, which is expected to increase to ten percent as work progresses.
Despite this, power bills for its customers are still below the national average by about 10 percent.

All 6,000 employees are still on-site and working throughout these hearings in Atlanta.
They will be going on for another few days, with commission chair Stan Wise saying there will be a vote on December 21st to decide if work should continue.

As a quick timeline recap, Westinghouse declared bankruptcy in March 2017.
Georgia Power, in a move the co-shareholders of the facility supported, determined it was worthwhile to continue construction.
This started a series of hearings, filings, and testimonies in Atlanta.

"Georgia Power remains confident that the recommendation made in August to move forward with construction is the best option for customers," said Jacob Hawkins, a Georgia Power spokesperson.

Unit 3 is expected to be completed November 2021, and Unit 4 will finish a year later in November 2022.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • How you drive could save you about $500 a year

    How you drive could save you about $500 a year

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:55 AM EST2017-12-12 16:55:15 GMT
    Georgia is number 1 in U.S. for aggressive driving; Credit: Gas BuddyGeorgia is number 1 in U.S. for aggressive driving; Credit: Gas Buddy
    Gas prices fluctuate and it's something we can’t control. But how we drive, could potentially saving us up to $477/year on gas.   GasBuddy says they now has a new "Trips" feature that helps drivers save even more money on fuel by pinpointing exactly where and when motorists have been guilty of fuel-inefficient driving – speeding, hard braking or quick acceleration –  just in time for the busy holiday driving season.   A recent GasBuddy s...More >>
    Gas prices fluctuate and it's something we can’t control. But how we drive, could potentially saving us up to $477/year on gas.   GasBuddy says they now has a new "Trips" feature that helps drivers save even more money on fuel by pinpointing exactly where and when motorists have been guilty of fuel-inefficient driving – speeding, hard braking or quick acceleration –  just in time for the busy holiday driving season.   A recent GasBuddy s...More >>

  • Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Salvation Army will hand out donated toys in Augusta

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:59 GMT
    Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)Salvation Army volunteers need to apply (WFXG)

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Warehouse, as local families will be receiving toy donations donated by the community Friday December 10th 9 to 10 a.m. Around 350 local families will receive Christmas gifts for 859 children on Friday during The Salvation Army of Augusta's Angel Tree Distribution Day. Through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program, thousands of gifts and clothing were donated for local children who might have otherwise not...

    More >>

  • Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers

    Augusta Regional Airport brings holiday cheer to passengers

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-12-12 16:52:30 GMT

    Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) holiday travelers will enjoy sights and sounds of the season as they make their way through the terminal. Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling December 15th through December 23rd in the gate area of the Airport. Nine days of Christmas entertainment have been scheduled by the Augusta Regional Airport to entertain passengers. Each day a performance will be held in the Airport terminal building in the gate area. Beginning Friday, Decembe...

    More >>

    Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) holiday travelers will enjoy sights and sounds of the season as they make their way through the terminal. Entertainers will perform for passengers traveling December 15th through December 23rd in the gate area of the Airport. Nine days of Christmas entertainment have been scheduled by the Augusta Regional Airport to entertain passengers. Each day a performance will be held in the Airport terminal building in the gate area. Beginning Friday, Decembe...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly