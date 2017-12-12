2 dogs abandoned in horrible condition in recovery - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2 dogs abandoned in horrible condition in recovery

Angel ( Bully4you) Angel ( Bully4you)
Gabriel ( Bully4you) Gabriel ( Bully4you)
WARRENVILLE (WFXG) -

Angel and Gabriel are two incredibly sweet dogs that are getting a second chance at life.

A Richmond County Deputy found them abandoned, tied to a fence behind a hotel on Gordon Highway in Augusta on December 1st.

“Gabriel wasn’t anywhere near in as rough as shape, but Angel was literally at deaths door. If she had been there 12, maybe 24 hours more, she’d have been dead,” explained Toni King-Smith, Founder of Bully4you Rescue & Rehabilitation based out of Warrenville South Carolina.

Bully4You rushed to help getting Angel immediate attention.

“She was literally limp, gums as white as can be. She was just horrible,” said King-Smith.

Angel is now in recovery for worms, mange on the outside and inside of her body, and a secondary skin infection. Not to mention she and Gabriel are both incredibly underweight.

Regardless of what’s happened to them they don’t hesitate to show love, and they love to give kisses. Gabriel may also be fighting a skin infection but he’s a ball of energy now.

“We need to work with him a little bit on some manners. He’s a sweetie but he likes to jump up, he’s probably never been taught anything. He is surprising good around all the other dogs though,” explained King-Smith.

Both dogs are expected to make a full recovery and be up for adoption in just a few months.

In the mean time, Bully4you is more than appreciative for any donations that help go towards their medical bills. If you’d like to help you can do so by PayPal: bully4yourescue@hotmail.com or www.paypal.me/bully4you. Donations can also be made to Dr. Bagshaw in Edgefield South Carolina, 803-637-0356. Just say you’d like to donate to Bully4you’s account.

Angel and Gabriel’s original owners were actually caught on camera abandoning the dogs and admitted to it. They have been arrested and are facing charges.

