Burke County authorities looking for burglary suspect

Burke County authorities are searching for a burglary suspect. The Sheriff's Office says 21 year-old Marquise Tyrell Staten is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro on November 22. Deputies say 22 year-old Jareem Rader Lamont Heath has already been arrested in the incident.

Deputies advise that Staten should be approached with caution . Firearms and rifles were stolen in the incident. The suspect is listed at 6'3 and 170 lbs.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Sgt. Jerry Howell at (762) 212-1155.

