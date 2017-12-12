Woman wanted for questioning in Conn's forgery case - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman wanted for questioning in Conn's forgery case

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Wanted for questioning in forgery case (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Wanted for questioning in forgery case (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case.  The forgery happened on November 9 at Conn's on Bobby Jones Expressway.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Inv. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Burke County authorities looking for burglary suspect

    Burke County authorities looking for burglary suspect

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 1:45 AM EST2017-12-12 06:45:30 GMT
    Marquise Tyrell Staten (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Marquise Tyrell Staten (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Burke County authorities are searching for a burglary suspect.  The Sheriff's Office says 21 year-old Marquise Tyrell Staten is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro on November 22. 

    More >>

    Burke County authorities are searching for a burglary suspect.  The Sheriff's Office says 21 year-old Marquise Tyrell Staten is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro on November 22. 

    More >>

  • Woman wanted for questioning in Conn's forgery case

    Woman wanted for questioning in Conn's forgery case

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 1:16 AM EST2017-12-12 06:16:06 GMT
    Wanted for questioning in forgery case (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Wanted for questioning in forgery case (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case.  The forgery happened on November 9 at Conn's on Bobby Jones Expressway.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case.  The forgery happened on November 9 at Conn's on Bobby Jones Expressway.

    More >>

  • Family and friends grieve the loss of Johnston Police Officer

    Family and friends grieve the loss of Johnston Police Officer

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-12-12 00:28:18 GMT
    Family and friends grieve the loss of Johnston Police Officer (WFXG)Family and friends grieve the loss of Johnston Police Officer (WFXG)

    Many in Johnston are still in grief from the loss of a police officer. Corporal Eric Chapman died in a car crash on December 8 while responding to an emergency call. FOX54 spoke with members of the community who say Corporal Chapman will be missed.

    More >>

    Many in Johnston are still in grief from the loss of a police officer. Corporal Eric Chapman died in a car crash on December 8 while responding to an emergency call. FOX54 spoke with members of the community who say Corporal Chapman will be missed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly