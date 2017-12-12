Woman wanted for questioning in Conn's forgery case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened on November 9 at Conn's on Bobby Jones Expressway.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Inv. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.

