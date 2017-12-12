Woman wanted for questioning in Conn's forgery case

Burke County authorities are searching for a burglary suspect. The Sheriff's Office says 21 year-old Marquise Tyrell Staten is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro on November 22.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for questioning in regard to a forgery case. The forgery happened on November 9 at Conn's on Bobby Jones Expressway.More >>
Many in Johnston are still in grief from the loss of a police officer. Corporal Eric Chapman died in a car crash on December 8 while responding to an emergency call. FOX54 spoke with members of the community who say Corporal Chapman will be missed.More >>
As more Christmas trees and lights go up for the holiday season, it’s important to know safety tips to keep from having a smoky Christmas. There's nothing like getting in the holiday spirit by garnishing your home with festive decorations.More >>
A Grovetown High School student has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a classmate. The victim says seventeen-year-old Kevon Avera grabbed her breast and buttocks while in the water room during football practice.More >>
