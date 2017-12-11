Cola Co Fire Dept gives holiday fire safety tips

As more Christmas trees and lights go up for the holiday season, it’s important to know safety tips to keep from having a smoky Christmas. There's nothing like getting in the holiday spirit by garnishing your home with festive decorations.

But in order to keep your Christmas looking bright, the Columbia County Fire Department Headquarters has a few tips to keep you safe this holiday season. When it comes to warmth, keep any flammable objects away from space heaters and fireplaces. “Also when they’re using fires in their fireplace to keep warm, also. Any other methods that they use for warmth in the home, to use extreme caution. And keep combustibles away from the fire and away from the space heater. And also, we recommend for people to avoid putting wrapping paper in a fire to burn it because of flying embers," says Captain David Butler.

It is important to maintain a working smoke detector year-round, but especially during a time when you’ll be doing heavy cooking and using several outlets. “During this time of year and the cold weather, there are an increase number of fires that we see due to the space heaters and combustibles too close to space heaters and excessive number of lights and power cords for power strips," says Captain Butler.



Artificial trees and live trees are highly prone to hazards and it’s important to keep water at the base of live trees to keep them from drying out. At the end of the holidays, if you’d like to donate or dispose of your tree, it’s essential that you do so properly. “When the holiday season is over, there are several businesses around the area that do take live Christmas trees. And we may also take them. They can always call the local fire department and ask for recommendations we’ll be happy to point them in the right direction," says Captain Butler.

Key points to remember:

Don’t overcrowd outlets. Don’t leave cooking food unattended. Keep flammables from space heaters and fire places.

If you’d like more information on fire safety…you can call your neighborhood fire station.

